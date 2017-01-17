Could CMS delay phase two of its Student Assignment Plan?

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) district has been working on a new student assignment plan for more than a year. The goal is to break up schools with high concentration of poverty to give students a better opportunity to learn.

Phase One of the plan, which deals with magnet school choice, is complete. The district is working on completing Phase Two of the plan now, which could possibly mean redrawing school attendance lines to give students better school choices.

Phase Two of the plan is to be decided by May. Some school board members say that feels rushed.

"Why can't we slow this process down?" CMS Board Chairperson Mary McCray said.

McCray said the board has to come up with a budget and try to get a school bond passed, and that throwing a new student assignment plan in the mix could complicate things. McCray and other board members believe a May deadline is too soon.

"I'd rather we do something with fidelity and something that's really going to be a good product than just to put something out there to say we have done, because in a sense, we will be stuck with it for another six years," McCray said.

The school board usually revisits its new student assignment plan every six years.

CMS parent Pamela Grundy said no to a delay. She said parents are waiting for better school choice sooner rather than later.

"I think this is a tremendously important issue for Charlotte and for CMS," Grundy said. "And I think they need to keep pushing on it and keep working on it and not say we are going to take a break."

The CMS parent believes a delay could be a bad thing.

"Anytime you push something back the likelihood grows nothing is going to happen," Grundy said.

School board member Dr. Ruby Jones said she wants to tweak the timeline. She thinks the new CMS superintendent should have time to review the plan to give his input. Grundy said that's not necessary.

"He'd be better off if the hard decisions have been made, and then he works on implementing them, than if he gets immediately caught up in trying to work on a difficult issue," Grundy said. "It's going to take him a year to get up to speed, so if you ask me there's more delay."

There is no word when or if the school board will push the timeline back. The school board will continue to discuss Phase Two of the student assignment plan at its new school board meeting.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.