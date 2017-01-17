Beet Salad from Bistro La Bon

Beet Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 Med size Beet

1 Apple

2 Arugula

2 Oz pistachio

1 Oz Goat Cheese

2 each Figs

1 Each Passion Fruit

3 Oz heavy Cream

S&P / EVOO

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil and Submerge One Beet (with skin on) in the pot and cover the pot.

After cooking the Beet & peeling it, chop the beet & apple in small cubs (1/4x1/4).

In a small bowl mix the Beet, Apple, EVOO , salt and pepper.

Dressing:

In a separate mixing bowl, mix the cream and passion fruit and fold then with a fork until they are mixed.

In a long serving plate, spread your beet & apple on the center of the plate then top with Arugula, Pistachio & figs.

Then Drizzle the dressing around the salad and top with crumble goat cheese.