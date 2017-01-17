Union County man arrested in child pornography investigation

A Union County man is behind bars facing felony charges after investigators said child pornography was found on electronic devices seized from his home.

David Jerome Garrett, 51, is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said the investigation began when they got several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images depicting possible child pornography had been uploaded from internet addresses associated with Garrett.

A search warrant was executed at Garrett's home and the images were found on the electronics, according to investigators.

Garrett was taken to the Union County Jail where he was placed under a $75,000 bond.

