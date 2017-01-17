Attorneys give closing arguments, jury deliberates in Joseph Zinna trial

On Tuesday, the defense and prosecution in the Joseph Zinna trial gave their closing arguments to the jury.

Zinna is accused of shooting and wounding his wife before shooting and killing his neighbor, Mark Sheridan, on New Year's Day 2016.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or severely injure.

Rick Beam, Zinna's lawyer, did not dispute Zinna was the man who pulled the trigger that day, but he called into question his ability to plan the act out.

"At the time Mr. Zinna engaged in that act, he wasn't thinking about what he was doing," Beam said.

One of the key components of first-degree murder is intent and premeditation.

During his testimony Friday, Zinna said he got into an argument with his wife the day of the shooting, which escalated when she said she was having an affair with Sheridan.

Beam argued Tuesday because of the rage he was in as a result of this argument, the two shootings could not have been premeditated.

He also called Zinna's state of mind that day into question.

"Depression, abuse of prescription medication, all of those issues led to a deterioration of his mental state," Beam said.

But Assistant District Attorney Debbie Gulledge said Zinna had to do too many things for this shooting not to be premeditated.

"He had to load the firearm, all the while he was continuing to engage Candy, trying to keep her close, while he's going through all of those steps to ready that weapon to fire," Gulledge told the jury.

Gulledge also said it doesn't matter if this shooting was in the heat of the moment.

"You can form the intent to kill someone in seconds," Gulledge said.

During her closing arguments, Gulledge also brought up Zinna's long-time feud with Sheridan, saying this contributed to his premeditation before shooting.

The jury is still deliberating.

This homicide was the first in the Charlotte area of 2016.

