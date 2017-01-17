WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Inauguration Day

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

January 20th, 2017. Inauguration Day.



It's the day the American people will look on as one leader steps down, and a new one steps up.

It's the day Donald Trump will swear in as the next President of the United States of America

.

Some Americans are looking towards this Inauguration Day with the optimism that our new leader will not disappoint, while others are voicing their strong apprehension, and even fear, about the fate of our country under Trump's administration.



We, the WBTV Editorial Board, do believe there is very legitimate concern over the division our country as a whole has experienced during this election season.

But here's what we want to remind all of our viewers.

WE THE PEOPLE, all have a choice on how we respond.

Each of us as citizens still have the power to impact our future.



It starts on a local level; in our communities, in our cities, in our individual states.

Redirect any uncertainty or fear into positive action.

Get active in your community or better yet think about becoming part of the “leadership.”



Get to know your representatives and their policies.

Call them. Write them. Attend local meetings.

Accountability from our government, on ALL levels, is critical.

So...action or inaction, the choice is ours.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.