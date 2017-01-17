East Carolina and Appalachian State to face off at BofA Stadium

East Carolina University and Appalachian State University will play a regular season college football game in Charlotte in four years.

The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in September of 2021, Will Webb, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), announced Tuesday.

Webb said Appalachian State will be designated the home team.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to host this game,” said Webb. “The Charlotte Sports Foundation is thrilled to add another marquee game to our future schedule in Charlotte. This is a tremendous matchup with substantial local and regional ties. We are looking forward to East Carolina and Appalachian State playing in the city of Charlotte.”

The two teams have met 31 times since 1932, but never before at a neutral site.

Appalachian State leads the series 19-12. ECU has won the last six times the teams have faced off, with the most recent being in 2012 at East Carolina.

“The series is an exciting opportunity for both programs to rebuild an in-state rivalry," said Appalachian State University Head Football Coach Scott Satterfield. “Although still a few years away, when you play a team four times in five years, you have to think it will take on a rivalry feel. Also, playing in an NFL Stadium will be a memorable experience for our guys.”

“I am very grateful to Doug Gillin and our colleagues at Appalachian for working together in creating this four-game series,” said Jeff Compher, East Carolina University Director of Athletics. “Both football programs have a rich history of success and outstanding fan support, and I am especially excited for our future football student-athletes who will have an opportunity to play in such an exceptional NFL venue as Bank of America Stadium."

Compher continued, "It is also a huge plus to be able to play in front of the thousands of Pirates from the Charlotte/Mecklenburg region where we have recently established a Pirate Club office and emphasized as a major recruiting area for ECU.”

