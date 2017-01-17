Morning Motivation: The Power of a Dream - | WBTV Charlotte

Morning Motivation: The Power of a Dream

By Coach LaMonte Odums, Morning Break host
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Today we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a warrior for civil rights, a husband, father, mentor, and champion, and we honor his contribution to life and the many words of comfort he left behind.

Here are a few of my favorite MLK quotes:

  • "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?"
  • "The time is always right to do what is right."
  • "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."
  • "Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase."
  • "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

