Morning Motivation: The Power of a Dream

Today we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a warrior for civil rights, a husband, father, mentor, and champion, and we honor his contribution to life and the many words of comfort he left behind.

Here are a few of my favorite MLK quotes:

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?"

"The time is always right to do what is right."

"We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."

"Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase."

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

