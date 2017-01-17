911 call played for jury in trial of man accused of killing grandfather, assaulting mother

On the 911 call made on the morning of November 6, 2013, Jeff David Steen can be heard frantically imploring telecommunicators to get help on the way to his grandfather's farm on River Road in Richfield.

"My mom's lying on the ground and she's bloody," Steen shouts. "My grandfather is laying about twenty feet away and he's not moving."

Steen says he made that call after going to the home of his grandfather, J.D. Furr, 87, early that morning and finding Furr and his mother, Sandra Steen, 62, laying on the ground outside.

"I need somebody quick, quick," Steen shouts.

Investigators say Furr and Sandra Steen were on the ground because Jeff David Steen had assaulted them both, killing his grandfather and leaving his mother for dead, only to come back the next morning and discover that Sandra Steen was still alive.

In the 911 call played in court on Tuesday, Jeff Steen can be heard telling his mother to "relax, relax" while he is on the phone trying to get help.

"Please hurry, please," Steen tells telecommunicators, "she's bleeding all over the place. I don't know what's wrong with her."

Jeff David Steen is on trial this week in Rowan County Superior Court, charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

The warrants released state that Furr was beaten to death with a gardening hoe. The tool was found lying beside him, along with his wallet which had been emptied of cash.

Sandra Steen was rushed to Stanly Memorial Hospital in an ambulance before being taken by helicopter to another area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Officials say she also had to undergo rehabilitation due to the injuries that she suffered in the assault, which included head trauma, broken ribs, and hypothermia.

According to the warrants in the case, once she was able to talk, Sandra Steen told investigators that her son had been at the house the night of the attacks to repair a ceiling fan.

The warrants also state that Sandra Steen said she and Furr had loaned Jeff money, and that the night before she told him a payment was due a week later on one of the loans.

She said that the night of the assaults, she went to an outside building and was grabbed from behind and choked when returning to the house. She fought back and scratched her assailants arm before blacking out, the warrants state.

Jeff Steen told investigators that he received scratches on his arm from his mother while trying to help her when he found her the next morning.

During another interview she told investigators that she struggled to make it back in the house several times in the middle of the night, but passed out. The next morning Jeff was standing over her "looking to see if I was alive," she told investigators.

The day of the incident, Steen was at the scene and spoke to WBTV about discovering his mother and grandfather.

"I asked her several times, she just said she was attacked from behind," he said. "It's hard to see someone you love like that, my mom, she grabbed me and she told me to help, that's all she said, help."

Steen would have inherited the grandfather's property, according to an affidavit.

The trial is beginning its second week.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.