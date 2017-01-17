You haven’t been seeing things. Bank of America tower has been testing new colored lights.

The Bank of America Corporate Center this month has been testing a new lighting system for the crown atop the 60-story tower. (Todd Sumlin | Charlotte Observer)

Thanks to an upgraded lighting system atop the Bank of America Corporate Center, the Charlotte skyline has been a little more colorful lately.

Over the years, the crown capping the 60-story tower has mostly gleamed with white lights, with a few exceptions for big events such as blue for Carolina Panthers Super Bowl appearances.

Changing colors used to be a laborious process, but this fall the bank added new LED lights that can make the switch easily, said bank spokeswoman Jennifer Darwin. The lights went blue for the Panthers’ first home game in September, and this month the bank has been testing a variety of color schemes.

Darwin said the lights were added as part of an upgrade of the original system that dates to the building’s opening in 1992 as the NationsBank Corporate Center. She declined to disclose the cost.

“We are not going to be lighting it regularly with alternative colors,” Darwin said. “We will just do it sometimes for local community events.”