Charlotte women to hold their own march through uptown day after Trump inauguration

Saturday’s Women’s March on Charlotte begins at 10 a.m. in First Ward and ends two miles later in Romare Bearden Park in uptown (Observer staff)

While dozens of Charlotte-area women are expected to take part in Saturday’s historic march in Washington, hundreds more will show their kinship with their own walk through uptown.

The Women’s March on Charlotte is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in First Ward Park on East Seventh Street. It will end two miles later at noon in Romare Bearden Park.

The event coincides with the national Women’s March on Washington, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of women, men and children to the nation’s capital in support of women’s rights and a battery of other issues.

The event here partners with the national march and shares the same issues. While President-elect Donald Trump is not mentioned by name on the local website, his successful campaign – and its tone – against Hillary Clinton is used as a rallying cry.

“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us,” the group’s mission statement says.

According to the statement, the marches in Washington and around the country “will send a bold message to all levels of government, including but not limited to the incoming presidential administration, that we stand together in solidarity in the belief that women's rights are human rights ... We expect our elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families, and their communities.”