Providence Road back open after gas line cut

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A gas line cut shut down part of Providence Road in both directions for a time Tuesday. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the road closure is between Salon Park and Fairview Road. It happened around noon. 

Officials said just after 3 p.m. that the road was open.

