Providence Road back open after gas line cut

A gas line cut shut down part of Providence Road in both directions for a time Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the road closure is between Salon Park and Fairview Road. It happened around noon.

Providence Road between Fairview and Shalom Park is closed in both directions due to a gas line that has been cut. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2017

Officials said just after 3 p.m. that the road was open.

