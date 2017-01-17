Man wanted in Burke County store robbery

A man is wanted and a woman is terrified following a Burke County convenience robbery that happened Sunday morning.

Teresa Lane hasn't had much rest since Sunday. "I can't sleep and I am a nervous wreck." Teresa says it is all because of what happened about 5:30 a.m.

"He said he was going to kill me." It happened at the Fast Trak Convenience store along Interstate 40 at Exit 119 where she works. A robber described as a black male, five feet tall with dreads, came in and walked around the counter to where Teresa was.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

He did not show a weapon but Teresa says he was holding something at his waistband. She says he motioned to the object and repeatedly told her he would kill her and kept demanding all the money.

The robber then pushed her into a back closet and as he left with money in hand, stopped to grab a pack of cigarettes, then paused at a candy counter and took something there, before also grabbing a lighter from a display case. Surveillance video shows the man calmly walking out.

Authorities believe the man left in a gold colored, mid-90's Mitsubishi vehicle and headed down Henry River Road. They are checking to see if the robbery may be connected to others in recent weeks in adjoining counties. So far, no links have been found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Burke County Sheriff's office, or Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

