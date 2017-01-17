Man arrested in Huntersville bank robbery

A man was arrested in connection to last week's Huntersville bank robbery.

Police say 36-year-old William Michael Inscoe went into First Citizens Bankon Statesville Road last Tuesday, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Police were able to identify Inscoe as a suspect. He was arrested Friday.

Inscoe was charged with common law robbery, habitual felon and felony conspiracy.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.