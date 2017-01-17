Chester County man charged in weekend stabbing

A Chester County man is accused of stabbing and wounding a man over the weekend.

Deputies say they were called to a stabbing around 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Saluda Road near Robbin's Circle. Deputies arrived to find a man with a stab wound in his stomach area.

The man identified 60-year-old Derek McCollum as his attacker. He was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in unknown condition.

McCollum, who deputies say they are familiar with, was arrested and taken to the Chester County Detention Center. He was charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.