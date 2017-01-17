Tomato Basil Soup

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Twist of the Irish

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Presented by Chef Pamela Roberts, CPCC

Ingredients

8 ripe Heirloom Tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed or 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese or ¼ cup sour cream

Directions

Remove the stem end of the tomatoes and cut a shallow X into the bottom of the tomato.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil; blanch the ripe tomatoes until the skin “zips” up the side.

Transfer to ice bath; cool slightly and then peel off skin.

Cut tomatoes in half through the center, not top to bottom; remove seeds and chop.

In a medium saucepan, cook the onion in olive oil over medium heat, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 4 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook until you can smell the garlic.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook uncovered over medium heat for 20 minutes

Spoon 3/4 of mixture into food processor or blender container; puree until smooth.

Return to saucepan. Add the chopped basil.

Heat until hot but do not boil.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Divide the soup into two warm bowls and serve immediately topping with a dollop of goat cheese or sour cream.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves, if desired.