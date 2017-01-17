Meteorologists call off ALERT DAY Wednesday

Late Monday, WBTV Meteorologists declared Wednesday an ALERT DAY, for what appeared to be a wet morning commute. Early this morning I called off Wednesday’s ALERT DAY.

Yes, there is a front to our west, and it will cross the WBTV viewing early Wednesday, but it now appears that any risk of rain will come while most of us are sleeping tonight, and even then there’s no more than a 40 to 50% chance in any one neighborhood. If you look at the weather map for 8 a.m. Wednesday, the front is already east of I-85 and quickly taking clouds and the few spotty showers with it, so I’m calling off the dogs. Easy come, easy go.

What I do want to alert you to is that Wednesday will turn out unseasonably warm, as afternoon readings across the Piedmont jump back above 70°. Charlotte’s record high for January 18th of 71° set in 1937 will likely go by the wayside.

Beyond the midweek warm-up, Thursday cools off a bit – still above average in the lower 60s – and the day will remain dry.

Not so for Friday, rain returns, perhaps with some heavy downpours and maybe even a few thunder rumbles and more rain is now likely for Sunday as well.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.