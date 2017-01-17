Man wanted in Rock Hill convenience store robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a Rock Hill convenience store Monday evening.

Rock Hill police say officers were called to an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. the One Stop Convenience Store on Main Street.

The clerk, who was not at the register, said she saw the robber approach the counter and reach over to open the cash register with a key left in the lock. The clerk says the man was armed with a silver handgun.

The man then took off with the cash drawer, according to the police report.

Police were able to lift prints and observe surveillance footage.

The robber is described as a black male around 5'8" who was wearing a black mask at the time of the robbery.

