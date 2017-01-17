Salisbury City Council to discuss finances, honor police for lifesaving

The Salisbury City Council will meet on Tuesday with several items on the agenda, including recognizing two Salisbury Police officers for their lifesaving efforts.

Council will meet at 5:00 pm at the Salisbury City Council Chambers, 217 S. Main Street.

Salisbury Police officers Joe Wilson and Devin Barkalow will be presented with Lifesaving Awards by the council.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday, the Council will consider issuance of a Special Use Permit to permit Government Services, specifically Parks and Recreation, at 705 Ryan Street. The property, now a single family home, would be used as a maintenance office for the Parks and Recreation Department.

City Manager Lane Bailey will make his presentation of the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

The mayor will proclaim January 29 through February 4, 2017 as Catholic Schools Week in Salisbury.

