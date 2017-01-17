Salisbury City Council to discuss finances, honor police for lifesaving

According to South Charlotte Middle School (SCMS), two students reported that another student had brought a BB gun onto a school bus Wednesday afternoon. Pictures of the BB gun were taken and posted on social media, SCMS says.More >>
Brandon Marquis McMoore, 25, was charged in the April 12 death of Darryl Stewart. It happened on Carolina Avenue.More >>
On April 18, Secret Service agents went to an NYPD precinct in Manhattan to report multiple harassing incidents involving the eldest daughter of former President Obama.More >>
Mooresville police say 40-year-old Michael Scott Bell last talked with family around 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Officials said around noon that the FBI is investigating the home. So far they're not commenting on the case.More >>
