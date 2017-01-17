Search for shooter underway after gunshots fired into occupied home

Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called around 6:08 a.m. to shots fired into a home on Katonah Avenue. One man was shot in the arm.

Medic says they took two people to Novant Presbyterian, neither with serious injuries.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. Police are searching for the shooter.

