Pair accused of bringing stolen guns to school in Gaston County

Two men accused of bringing stolen guns to school in Gaston County were arrested Saturday.

The Gaston County Police Department says 19-year-old Jaquais Barnett and 22-year-old Shawn Davis brought guns to Ashbrook High School. The guns were stolen from American Tactical Pawn Shop in Shelby, police say.

Davis was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a firearm on school property.

Brown was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree trespassing, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a firearm on school property.

Both had a court date Monday.

