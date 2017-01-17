ALERT: Dense fog poses issue during AM commute, expected to lift by late morning

Dense fog this morning

Mild temperatures continue

A few wet days ahead

Use caution this morning, as dense fog has formed and it will be an issue through the morning rush to work and school. The fog will likely lift by late morning but we'll be left with mainly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers with highs in the mild mid 60s.

A few more showers are likely tonight as a front to our west approaches the region, though much of the rain is probably going to be on the light side and most should be gone by the morning rush hour on Wednesday. Lows tonight will be mild again, well into the 50s for most neighborhoods.

Wednesday is going to be an unseasonably warm day, as the high reaches back into the low 70s. There is a 20% chance for a parting rain shower during the early morning hours before a cold front passes through later in the day

We go back to the 60s Thursday through Sunday. We will remain dry on Thursday but the rain chance increases to 70% on Friday and another round of rain - maybe even a few thunder rumbles - comes on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

