North Charlotte restaurants robbed within minutes, miles of each other

Two University area businesses were robbed early Tuesday morning within about 30 minutes of each other. The armed robberies also happened within three miles along North Tryon Street.

The first happened at the Waffle House and the second at the Jack in the Box.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said two people went into the Waffle House around 2:51 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint. One robber shot at the safe but it did not open.

That's when the robber took phones from several customers at the restaurant, police said. The pair then ran off.

A short time later, at 3:22 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at the Jack in the Box in the 10100 block of N. Tryon Street. An employee told police shots were fired into the restaurant but nothing was taken.

Cliff Carratini, an operations manager for Jack in the Box, says the employees at their restaurant hid before the robbers saw them. He said they are reviewing how to possibly enhance security. Cameras are installed at both restaurants. Carratini said police are reviewing the surveillance footage.

Police said they are unable to confirm if the robberies are related, but that both are being investigated and multiple people are being sought.

