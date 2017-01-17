Man shot in face outside west Charlotte Walmart

A man was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. outside the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was shot in the face but is expected to be OK.

Police are searching for multiple people in the case.

No names or possible motives have been released.

