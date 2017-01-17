Man shot in face outside west Charlotte Walmart

Mooresville police say 40-year-old Michael Scott Bell last talked with family around 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Mooresville police say 40-year-old Michael Scott Bell last talked with family around 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Dense Fog Advisory was issued across the Charlotte area until 10 a.m.More >>
A Dense Fog Advisory was issued across the Charlotte area until 10 a.m.More >>
The wreck shut down E. John Street between Interstate 485 and Morningwood Drive.More >>
The wreck shut down E. John Street between Interstate 485 and Morningwood Drive.More >>
A service to honor the memory of the Gilley family of China Grove will be held on Friday on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury.More >>
A service to honor the memory of the Gilley family of China Grove will be held on Friday on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury.More >>
Smoke filled interior of a Salisbury carpet store on Wednesday night. The fire was reported just before 10:30 at Carpet Queen, 811 W. Innes Street.More >>
Smoke filled interior of a Salisbury carpet store on Wednesday night. The fire was reported just before 10:30 at Carpet Queen, 811 W. Innes Street.More >>