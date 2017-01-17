Very foggy morning, shooting outside Walmart

Good morning! Kristen Miranda here with you on this Tuesday - filling in for John Carter all week.

The first thing you'll notice when you look outside is the FOG! It is thick out there. We have Micah Smith out in Storm3 this morning showing you the road conditions - and Al Conklin will let us know when it is going to clear. This will play into your morning commute so check in with Chris Larson, too, in the Traffic Center.

Speaking of which, if today is your first day on the roads after the long weekend, you'll notice after months of construction, drivers in North Charlotte now have a new way to get onto interstate 485. This is big if you live north of the city.

Some police activity overnight at the WalMart in west Charlotte. A guy was shot in the face...looks like he'll be okay but now CMPD is searching for the people who shot him.

If you're just plugging back in after having the holiday off, we'll update you on the shooting at an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Florida. Eight people are recovering - most of them are teens. Looks like police may have found the shooters.

A Cowboy's fan who can't stop crying, a port-a-potty nightmare, and REALLY good reason to evaluate the passwords you use....

There are lots of reasons to start your day with WBTV News This Morning. Christine Sperow and Al are headed into the studio now along with Mark Davenport in the Alert Center. Chris and I will join them at 5am. We hope you will join us when you wake up!

-km