Friends remember Gaston County teen killed in crash

Many friends gathered Monday night to share some of their favorite memories of Thomas Smith, who died too young in a Gaston County crash Friday night.

Words that reflected a studious, smart and motivated teen were spoken by those that knew him.

Just months before graduating, the 17-year-old Ashbrook High School student died when officials said he veered off the road and hit a tree on Robinwood Road in Gastonia. Smith died at the scene.

Cameren Lowery, also 17, was in the passenger seat. He is recovering at the hospital.

Smith's service is scheduled for Saturday between 11 a.m. and noon at 3100 Bethlehem Church Road. Anyone attending is asked to please wear red.

