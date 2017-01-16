White truck being sought in Mooresville double hit-and-run

Officials in Iredell County are asking for the public's help finding a truck and driver who struck two teens on their bikes Monday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Shearers Road near Timber Road in Mooresville. Police said a white truck struck two cyclists, ages 15 and 18, then left the scene.

The two teens were taken to the hospital after the incident, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries. No names have been released.

Police are looking for a white, single-cab, two-door truck. They said the truck has aftermarket window tint and a possible lift kit.

There could also be damage to left headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident or the truck and driver involved is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311, or Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056.

