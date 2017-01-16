MLK Day violence

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Eight people wounded by gunfire in a Miami park named for Martin Luther King on MLK Day during festivities to honor the late Civil Rights leader. Police have two detained for questioning.

Two students stand accused of taking guns to a local high school. When police checked the serial numbers on the guns, they traced them to a stolen cache of weapons from a Shelby gun shop.

The man suspected of killing 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations has been caught. Islamic State has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

Congrats to UNC basketball coach Roy Williams who won his 800th career victory tonight as Carolina defeated Syracuse 85-68.

Fog in the morning will give way to warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Leigh Brock is also calling Wednesday a First Alert day as we could get heavy rain then.

Please join Molly Grantham, Leigh Brock, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!