Molly's Kids: Reason 8,408,338 why you guys are amazing

Retired teacher Margaret Hayes makes "book pillows"... beautiful fabrics, hand stuffed with a big pocket she sews for kids to hold books. For weeks she has sent them to #MollysKids. I’ll attach a few pictures. Total joy.

Today she surprised me by dropping some off at the station. Just, she said to "gift to whichever child we come across next."

Reason 8,408,338 why you guys are amazing.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**