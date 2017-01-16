Recipe: Shrimp and Vegetable Rice Noodle Rolls - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Shrimp and Vegetable Rice Noodle Rolls

(WBTV) (WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Chef Tim Groody from Fork! in Cornelius shared his healthy recipe for Shrimp and Vegetable Rice Noodle Rolls.

This recipe serves 4 people.

Rice Noodle

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup rice flour
  • 2 1/2 tbsp. tapioca starch
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • ¾ cup warm water
  • ½ cup boiling water

Directions

  1. Whisk together the dry ingredients. Add warm water and oil. Whisk until smooth. Whisk in boiling water. Mix until smooth. Set aside 1 hour.
  2. Heat a 10” nonstick pan over medium low heat. Make sure you have a cover to top the pan.
  3. Brush a little oil in the pan. Add ¼ of the batter (If using a smaller pan add less batter) and make sure it is even over the bottom of the pan, 1/8” thick.
  4. Cover and let steam 5 minutes. The noodle should bubble up.
  5. Remove from heat. Let cool one minute.
  6. Flip out or peel out using a rubber spatula. If it tears it is too warm.
  7. Repeat.

Filling

Ingredients

  • 1 pound peeled shrimp
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped spinach
  • ½ cup chopped broccoli
  • 1 ½ tsp chopped garlic
  • 1 ½ tsp chopped ginger
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce

Directions

  1. Chop shrimp small. In a wok or saute pan, over medium high heat, heat oil. Cook shrimp.
  2. Remove and add onion & broccoli. Cook 1 minute and add ginger and garlic. Cook 30 seconds. Add spinach and shrimp back.
  3. Stir and remove. Let cool slightly.

Sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp chopped scallion
  • ¼ tsp chopped ginger
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime

Whisk together

Assemble

  1. Divide filling in 4. Place filling in the rice noodle ¼ from edge. Fold edge over filling. Roll once. Fold in side edges. Roll up.
  2. Repeat.
  3. Cut each roll in 4 and place on a plate.
  4. Drizzle with sauce or serve in a ramekin for dipping.
  5. Enjoy!!!!!

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly