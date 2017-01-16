MLK weekend brings skiers, but warm weather confusing bears

Temperatures in the North Carolina mountains were in the 50s and 60s Monday. It's perfect spring weather, but this is not spring.

Ski areas and businesses geared up for a busy winter holiday weekend and though there were some crowds, not as many people came as in some years.

The Martin Luther King Holiday weekend is normally a critical time for the winter tourist industry. It appeared to be in jeopardy, but a deep freeze a week ago allowed ski areas to make enough snow to get through the current warm spell.

"If not for the cold snap we might have had problems," said Gunther Jochl of Sugar Mountain Ski Resort.

During the time that temperatures were below freezing last week, the snow making machines were running at full speed. Several feet of the white stuff was put on the slopes. As a result, all the ski areas were open for the weekend and a lot of people came, including many from other states.

While no records were set for attendance, officials said it was a successful weekend.

"The skiers were happy and we are happy," said Jochl.

The tourists may have been pleased, but on Grandfather Mountain some animals in the habitat seemed confused. The bears that should be hibernating were out and about looking for food.

"The warm weather has them coming out of their dens," said wildlife specialist Alexis Rowe.

The bears did appear sleepy but started foraging for what they could find. Experts expect the bears go back to their dens and resume their long sleep when the weather gets colder again.

That likely won't happen for at least a few days, but it did give visitors a sight that is rare in January.

"It is beautiful seeing the bears," said one woman.

