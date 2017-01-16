WBTV Sports Overtime: Lincoln Charter Eagles soar to #1 for first time

In 7 years of playing public school basketball, Lincoln Charter has accomplished a lot on the hardwood.

They have been to regionals the last 2 years and are currently the #1 team in 1A basketball for the first time ever.

Last season ended in a bitter defeat as they lost in the state semifinals on a buzzer beater. And that loss is pushing this team toward greatness.

For more on the Eagles, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

