WBTV Sports Overtime: Lincoln Charter Eagles soar to #1 for first time

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
In 7 years of playing public school basketball, Lincoln Charter has accomplished a lot on the hardwood.

They have been to regionals the last 2 years and are currently the #1 team in 1A basketball for the first time ever.

Last season ended in a bitter defeat as they lost in the state semifinals on a buzzer beater.  And that loss is pushing this team toward greatness.

For more on the Eagles, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

