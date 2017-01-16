WBTV Sports Overtime: Lincoln Charter Eagles soar to #1 for first time

In 7 years of playing public school basketball, Lincoln Charter has accomplished a lot on the hardwood.
They have been to regionals the last 2 years and are currently the #1 team in 1A basketball for the first time ever.
Last season ended in a bitter defeat as they lost in the state semifinals on a buzzer beater. And that loss is pushing this team toward greatness.
For more on the Eagles, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.