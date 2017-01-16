FIRST ALERT: Midweek rain could disrupt your morning commute

First Alert Day… on the way!

Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Day because we have a 60% chance of rain.

The best bet for rain will be the first part of the day as a cold front moves through. While there is a good chance we will see some rain, there’s no guarantee there will be a lot.

At this point, it looks like most of us will get less than a tenth of an inch. Still, if you are heading out to work or school, those showers could be disruptive to your morning commute.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.