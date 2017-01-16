Police: Suspect detained in west Charlotte domestic-related stabbing

A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed in west Charlotte Monday. Police said another man was arrested in connection to the incident, which they are saying was a domestic dispute.

The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m. on the 3300 block of Queen City Drive, near Billy Graham Parkway. Medic confirmed one person was seriously injured, but did not give further details.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the man arrested.

Investigators have not said exactly what may have led to the stabbing, but said it came during a domestic dispute.

It is not clear what charges the man arrested is facing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.