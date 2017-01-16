Groups plan to leave Charlotte for inauguration

The inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump will be an historic event in our nation’s history. Hundreds of people from the Charlotte area plan on making the trip to Washington, D.C. to experience the events of the weekend.

Many are Trump supporters, but not all. Several charter buses from Charlotte will be leaving with loads of people who plan to march after the inauguration in support of women’s issues and human rights.

Rose Chauffeured Transportation, LTD has several buses heading to D.C. Vice President Andy Thompson said they’ve seen a surge in interest compared to past inaugurations. Up to nine buses have been chartered, said Thompson, and the majority have been booked by groups planning to march after the inauguration.

Susan Meadows is one of the bus captains helping to organize a group for the Women’s March on Washington.

“I think we’re just mostly average people, average women who are tired of not doing anything and just want to get out there and do something,” said Meadows. Her friend, Ju-Ian Shen, a local potter, will be joining her on the trip.

Shen, who is US citizen from Taiwan, said she’s excited to participate.

“I always see myself as being invisible and there’s an urgency in being visible,” said Shen. “I don’t know being one individual what I can do, I just hope, collectively, we’re going to the right path,” she said.

“It’s not anti-Trump. It’s a, ‘we want to be heard and don’t forget we’re here,’” Meadows said about the message.

Plenty of Trump supporters will also make the journey. Linda Jones, whose has previously been president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Republican Women, said she will be attending the inauguration with her family. She said the group’s board members will also be going.

She said the presence of protestors will not dampen her spirits.

“I’m still excited. I just feel bad that people are not happy. I think we’re all going to be more pleased than we realize with a Donald Trump presidency,” said Jones.

Jones previously attended the inauguration of President George W. Bush, which she recalls was freezing cold with sleet.

“You have a much better view on tv,” Jones laughed. “There’s just something about being there when history is made when a president is inaugurated."

“I just think the excitement level will be really high. It was a hard-fought battle for both sides,” Jones continued.

Meadows and Shen echoed that same sentiment. As much as they believe Trump supporters have the right to celebrate, they want to show solidarity, too.

They will all be among friends, and strangers with similar beliefs making a statement.

Thompson offered one last reminder about getting there.

“Enjoy the ride to get there. Be together. It’s a nice trip.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.