Charlotte icon and educator celebrates 100th birthday

What Julia Teamer has seen since her birth in 1917 is enough to write a book about. But the Charlotte woman is humble and only says she saw a need in a time when it was so great.

Teamer and her husband James founded Teamer Religious and Educational Enterprises in the 70s to help underprivileged black youth find a solid education.

“We tried to help them pursue something that they would be proud of, and their family would be proud of,” Teamer said.

Monday afternoon, dozens of friends and family gathered at Shads Landing Retirement Community to help celebrate the woman that helped so many people in her lifetime, and is still helping people today.

“All of her life she’s been a giver, she expresses her love to anyone she meets,” said Reverend Anthony Slade who is also her nephew.

Friends and family describe her as a spry woman who, even though she’s 100 years old, doesn’t act her age and is constantly helping other younger residents at her home at Shads Landing.

“We just used our finances the best we could to help people the best that we could help them,” Teamer said of her and her husband’s legacy of giving and education.

On March 24, 1985, Julia and James were recognized by Congressman Alex McMillan for “meeting community needs mentally, physically, socially, and spiritually.” Teamer Religious and Educational Enterprises Inc. was placed in the Congressional Record, and remains there today.

At her birthday celebration, Teamer was presented with a huge cake with a hundred candles. She laughed as members of the Charlotte Fire Department arrived to help her blow them out.

She said she was so happy to see so many people turn out to help her celebrate her 100th birthday.

“I guess with all these people here," Teamer said with a smile, "I’ll have to stick around a little while longer.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.