Fatal crash closes part of Landis Hwy in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

At least one person was killed in a crash in Iredell County Monday afternoon, according to firefighters.

It happened on Landis Highway near Brumley Road in Mooresville, shutting the area down for a time. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck or how many people were involved. 

No names have been released. 

