Fatal crash closes part of Landis Hwy in Iredell County

The City of Salisbury Public Services department will begin street resurfacing starting the week of April 24, and lasting for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.More >>
The City of Salisbury Public Services department will begin street resurfacing starting the week of April 24, and lasting for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.More >>
Huntersville Police say their officers routinely responded to calls and waited for CMPD to show up, but the department never got reimbursed.More >>
Huntersville Police say their officers routinely responded to calls and waited for CMPD to show up, but the department never got reimbursed.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the robbery happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the SouthPark Mall in the 4400 block of Sharon Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the robbery happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the SouthPark Mall in the 4400 block of Sharon Road.More >>
Ivy Kite is a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd who’s taken Instagram by storm with her videos of mind-blowing tricks.More >>
Ivy Kite is a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd who’s taken Instagram by storm with her videos of mind-blowing tricks.More >>
The threats were brought to the attention of police Monday after staff found the threats on several social media accounts.More >>
The threats were brought to the attention of police Monday after staff found the threats on several social media accounts.More >>