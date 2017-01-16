Metrolina Greenhouses to hire hundreds of seasonal employees

Metrolina Greenhouses is expected to hire more than 600 season employees for spring.

The company is hiring for all greenhouse positions at their locations in Huntersville, NC, and York, SC, "with opportunities to move to permanent positions," Metrolina Greenhouses says.

Metrolina plans to hold weekly job fairs from January through April to fill openings. Positions include production, shipping, assistant growers and general greenhouse work.

"We offer full-time benefits to permanent employees such as company paid medical, dental and life insurance, 401k plan, bonus programs and much more," the company says.

To apply online, go to www.metrolinagreenhouses.com. Those interested can also call 704-875-1371 for a list of upcoming job fair times and locations.

