Charlotte-area events honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several events are planned Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. around Charlotte.

The first event started at 8 a.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center's Crown Ballroom, where 1,300 people, including Gov. Roy Cooper, attended YMCA's MLK Holiday Breakfast.

Levine Museum of the New South is hosting free admission Monday. Special programming will include discussion and reflection with films, talk-backs and a panel related to their newest exhibit K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace. The museum is located at 200 E. 7th Street. Click here for more information.

Living the Legacy: MLK at the Gantt Center

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture is also offering free admission all day. "Bring the family and celebrate MLK Day with panel discussions, art-making workshops, guided tours, scavenger hunts and film screenings," a spokesman for the Gantt Center says.

The center is located at 551 S. Tryon Street. Click here for more information.

McCrorey YMCA: Teen Summit

Teens can honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by exploring relevant community issues and engaging in an interactive experience Monday.

"Enjoy a time of motivational speeches, engaging breakout sessions with community leaders, a college fair, live entertainment, prizes and giveaways," the McCrorey YMCA encourages.

Lunch will be provided for the first 200 teens. Adults are able to attend but must be accompanied by a teen. The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Northlake Mall, via the Northlake Mall AMC Theatres entrance.

The mall is located at 7325 Northlake Mall Drive. Click here for more information.

Arts, Poetry, Music: Celebrating Charlotte's black culture and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A collaborative community concert will be held, along with visual art and music. Mayor Jennifer Roberts is expected to share inspirational words from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church - located at 3400 Beatties Ford Road. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

