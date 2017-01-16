Ringling Bros to visit Charlotte as part of farewell tour before closing in May

Ringling Brothers Ring Master joins in the parade of performers as they enter the arena at a Charlotte performance in years past. (Robert Lahser | Charlotte Observer)

A piece of American entertainment history will be lost when the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus folds its tents forever in May, but Charlotteans are among those with a last chance to see “the Greatest Show on Earth” in all its glory.

Eight performances are scheduled Feb. 1 through 5 at the Spectrum Center in uptown. (Details: http://spectrum.center-charlotte.com)

As of Sunday, none of the shows appeared sold out, but that will likely change as word spreads that this is the last time Ringling Brothers will visit Charlotte.

Owners of the circus stunned the young at heart this weekend by announcing its final shows will be in May. Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and the final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21.

The company broke the news to circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami. Blame was spread out among a variety of factors, including declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups.

Circuses, with their exotic animals, flashy costumes and death-defying acrobats, have been a staple of entertainment in the United States since the mid-1800s.

Phineas Taylor Barnum built his shows on the spectacle of animals and human oddities, while the five Ringling brothers performed juggling acts and skits from a home base in Wisconsin. Eventually, they merged and the modern circus was born.

Ringling Brothers made Charlotte a regular stop on its tours, and the visits typically made news when a parade of elephants walked along major city streets from a train car to the evening’s venue.

Charlotteans who attended the shows were treated to animal tamers, Mongolian strongmen, high-wire troupes and such acts as “Twin Turbines of Terror,” featuring two brothers who jumped, leaped and flipped atop steel wheels that rotated on a giant pendulum.

