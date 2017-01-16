Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from west CLT busines - | WBTV Charlotte

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from west CLT business

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from Dillon Supply Company in west Charlotte Monday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a commercial breaking and entering around 2:09 a.m. at the business, located in the 2100 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. 

The owner of Dillon Supply believes a car backed into the front door before someone ran in and took several thousand dollars worth of tools. 

The person then drove off. 

