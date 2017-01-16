Gov. Cooper attends YMCA MLK Prayer Breakfast

Around 1,300 people, including Gov. Roy Cooper, attended YMCA's MLK Holiday Breakfast Monday, according to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The breakfast started 8 a.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center's Crown Ballroom. Doors opened at 7:15 a.m.

Tickets were sold for $45 at the McCrorey YMCA, and limited tickets were available at the NASCAR Hall of Fame day of.

"Commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this annual event with proceeds going to provide youth and families in the northwest corridor with programs that will improve academic outcomes," the YMCA says.

This marks the MLK Holiday Breakfast's 23rd year.

