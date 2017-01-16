WEATHER: Showers possible, temps to remain above average

After Sunday's high of 69°, we'll settle back to the cooler 50s for most of the WBTV viewing area today. Mainly cloudy skies will bring a few showers as well, but nothing terribly heavy is expected and the best chance for rain (30% chance) comes late in the day.
We also won't be terribly cold tonight, as lows are only expected to drop back into the upper 40s.
By Tuesday, it's back to springtime. With only a 30% chance for a shower, again, mainly late in the day. Highs Tuesday will bounce back into the mid 60s again and we'll add on a few more degrees for Wednesday when the rain chance also increases, especially early in the day.
We get another break on Thursday, when highs will be in the mid 60s and rain chances will be low. It looks to be more unsettled for the weekend. The mild 60s will continue but there is a chance for occasional rain from Friday right on through Monday.
Hope you have a good week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
