Three children, three adults displaced in Harrisburg house fire

For the third time in just a few days Salisbury firefighters had to battle a fire at a vacant house.More >>
Carver was convicted of first degree murder in the strangulation of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008. The young woman was found along the banks of the Catawba River in Gaston County.More >>
A small country church in northern Iredell County was vandalized on Sunday morning, but an Iredell Sheriff's deputy made sure that members of the congregation were not greeted by an ugly sign of hate as they arrived to worship.More >>
The Lung Association attributes that progress to the federal Clean Air Act, which has limited pollution from coal-fired power plants and diesel engines.More >>
Monroe police says they were called around noon to a shooting in the 2200 block of Wheaton Way, where they found a man who had been shot by a woman living at the home.More >>
