Three children, three adults displaced in Harrisburg house fire

All Harrisburg units were called to extinguish a house fire on Starwood Drive early Monday morning.

The Harrisburg Fire Department says the fire sparked sometime before 2:30 a.m., displacing three adults and three children. Firefighters say heavy fire was coming from the attic area of the home.

*Final* Fire Marshal on scene, family being assisted by Red Cross, Harrisburg units are mopping up hotspots and will be clearing shortly. pic.twitter.com/OzgRL2J7r0 — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) January 16, 2017

Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

