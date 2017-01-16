Three children, three adults displaced in Harrisburg house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Three children, three adults displaced in Harrisburg house fire

(Source: Harrisburg Fire Department) (Source: Harrisburg Fire Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

All Harrisburg units were called to extinguish a house fire on Starwood Drive early Monday morning. 

The Harrisburg Fire Department says the fire sparked sometime before 2:30 a.m., displacing three adults and three children. Firefighters say heavy fire was coming from the attic area of the home. 

Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. 

