Two injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of N. Tryon Street around 10:45 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived. The person went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

A short time later, another person said he was s hot in the ear. He went to Carolinas Medical Center-University.

Police say both victims have minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

