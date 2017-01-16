Shooting investigation underway in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in west Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A shooting investigation is underway in west Charlotte. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two people showed up at Carolinas Medical Center with gunshot wounds just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. The two said the shooting happened on Camp Greene Street at Freedom Drive. 

The two suffered minor injuries. 

Police are investigating. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly