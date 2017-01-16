OVERNIGHT: Four people injured in Charlotte shootings. Tune in for details.

Good morning and Happy Martin Luther King Jr Day! It's Monday, January 16. This is Christine Sperow, doing my usual check-in with you. WBTV News This Morning is live on air from 4:30-9:00 a.m. I wanted you to know first some of the stories we're covering. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

LIVE: Help is needed to find the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run in Charlotte. It happened on Lawyers Road. WBTV's Micah Smith will be live with more information on what happened at the scene and the identity of the person killed.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Four people were injured in two shootings. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of N Tryon Street.

The second shooting happened early this morning, reportedly on Greene Street at Freedom Drive.

The four injured in the shootings all suffered minor injuries. We'll have details and updates on WBTV.

It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A day where the nation celebrates the life of the slain civil rights leader. If you're looking to take part in what's happening today we have details on various events happening in Charlotte.

We are getting reaction from the family who has just been reunited with their loved one who was kidnapped 18 years ago as a baby. It's a story that everyone was talking about all weekend. Hear what the family is saying about the accused kidnapper at 5 a.m.

The NFL playoffs lived up to they hype Sunday night! The AFC and NFC Championship matchups are now set. We'll tell you how the Cowboys loss to Green Bay impacted the cost of tickets to the Super Bowl.

WEATHER changes: Got plans to be outdoors today? Make sure you're prepared for what you expect before you head out. Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate look at the forecast every seven minutes on air.

- Christine

