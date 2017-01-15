Search underway for driver in fatal east Charlotte hit-and-run

The search is underway for a driver in an east Charlotte hit-and-run that left one man dead Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m on Lawyers Road near Donnefield Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the victim as 25-year-old Corey Brown.

Curtis Hayes knew Brown. He told WBTV he can't understand how someone could be so heartless.

"I was sick to my stomach. I don't don't how someone hits someone and leaves them laying to die," Hayes said.

Evidence shows that Brown came to a rest on a nearby sidewalk after being struck by the vehicle, CMPD says. The driver fled the scene without calling 911.

"It's terrible. This is someone's son. Someone's friend. Someone's brother," he said.

Hayes tells WBTV Brown often walks down Lawyers Road.

"He lived two minutes from where the accident occurred," Hayes said.

Hayes says he's personally offering a $500 reward to anyone him brings police information that leads to an arrest.

"God sees everything. He knows who did it. You know if you did it," he said.

The description of the vehicle involved has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

