Garage fire spreads to attic in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

27 firefighters controlled a house fire in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The fire started in the garage of the home on 411 Sardis Road.

Flames spread from the garage through the vent to the attic of the garage and house.

The homeowner suffered burns to the hands and face.

The fire is ruled accidental.

