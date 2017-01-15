Two dogs die in Charlotte house fire

A fire sparked at a home in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at Spanish Moss Lane to find heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was controlled in 18 minutes. The family that lived there were not injured but two dogs died in the fire.

According to officials, the house is not livable at this time.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

